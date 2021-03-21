March 21: Public health declares new case of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District

Manitoulin’s active case counts numbers two

MANITOULIN—The Manitoulin District is now reporting two active cases of COVID-19 with the latest case reported by Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) on Sunday, March 21. The first active case was reported on Friday, March 19.

As of March 21, there are 265 active cases within the PHSD: 258 in Greater Sudbury (25 of which were reported on Sunday); five in Sudbury District; and two in Manitoulin District. The total number of resolved cases since the pandemic’s spring 2020 start in the health unit is 925.

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.