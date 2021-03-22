March 22: Those 75+ not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sudbury-Manitoulin

MANITOULIN – There was much confusion Monday morning, March 22, when those in the 75 and over category of the Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) catchment area attempted to log or call in to the health unit to register for their COVID-19 vaccine, only to find out they couldn’t.

Last week the province announced that effective Monday, March 22, residents 75 and up (as of 2021) could register for the vaccine. This, apparently, is not the case for residents of Sudbury-Manitoulin.

Those who have managed to speak with someone on the vaccine registration hotline have been told that contrary to most of the rest of the province, the health unit will not be offering the vaccine to this age category as of yet, as it is still working on vaccinating those in the 80 and over category.

The PHSD has not yet made a public statement on the situation.

The Expositor will release details of the vaccine rollout as soon as they become available.