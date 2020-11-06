MATHEW REGINALD DEBASSIGE

January 10, 1985 – October 30, 2020

In loving memory of Mathew Reginald Debassige who passed away in Barrie on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 35. Beloved son of the late Francis and Margaret (nee Shea) Debassige. Step-son of Darlene Debassige. Loving father of Lucas Mathew Debassige. Brother of Tasha Debassige, Tanya Debassige (husband Jason Finlay), Joe Debassige (partner Jennifer Lagace) and Kirk Debassige. Uncle of Bailey, Angeline, Joey and Lucas. Nephew of Nicholas, Bernard, Sally Debassige, Cindy Debassige, Joan Debassige and Doris Toeg. Fondly remembered by great aunts Donna (Jack), Joyce, Violette and great-uncle Nelson.

Will be missed by many cousins and friends. Mathew was a very soft, loving, caring man. He was comical and always knew how to make you laugh and smile. Mathew was a very charming man and he was a hard worker who loved helping others. He was a very talented and sponsored skateboarder. He has some videos on YouTube. He was a loving father to his son Lucas (his Mini Mathew). Mathew rested at Island Funeral Home. Visitation was Friday, November 6, 2020, by invitation only. Funeral service was Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 am with Father Jim Kelly officiating. COVID-19 restrictions were followed. Cremation followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.