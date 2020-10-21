MARJORY LAURA TURNER

OCTOBER 16, 1921 – OCTOBER 21, 2020

With sadness, the family announces the peaceful passing of Marjory Laura Turner, age 99, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Marjory now has eternal peace. Marjory was born October 16, 1921 in Ice Lake to Ambrose and Mabel (McGee) McArthur, who are both predeceased. Marjory married her love of life, William (Bill) George Turner in June of 1942, who preceded her in death in March of 1975. Together they worked side by side, serving the Island with pride and respect and treating each individual with dignity until Bill’s retirement in 1974. Survived by her two daughters Brenda Turner and Beverly Chatwell and favourite son-in-law Kim Chatwell. Cherished and loved Gramma of Andrew Turner (Christen), Troy Chatwell (Krystal), Chase Chatwell (Rebecca) and Tasha Turner. Special great-gramma to Trinity Chatwell, Jaxsin Chatwell, Kieran Turner, Maverick Chatwell, Julian Turner and Benjamin Chatwell. Marj was so proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved them deeply. Dear sister of Amby McArthur. Predeceased by her siblings Ida, Mac, Dorothy, Irene, Lottie, Rachel, Jack, Bert and Fran Moon, who was her sister by heart. Remembered by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as her long-time dear friends and her chosen PSWs. Remembrance may be expressed by memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Lyons Memorial United Church. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.