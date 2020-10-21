JAMES “JIM” TROTTIER

April 5, 1943 – October 14, 2020

In loving memory of James “Jim” Trottier, 77 years, who passed peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Beloved husband and best friend of 37 years to Helen Trottier. Dear son of Louis and Madeleine Trottier both predeceased. He will be sadly missed by his sister Louise (Gerry) and his extended family, as well as his many great friends. Jim was born in Nova Scotia on April 5, 1943 and raised in Sudbury. Jim was a proud member of the Copper Cliff Highlanders Cadet Corps. He began his career with INCO starting in Thompson, Manitoba and later joined the Ministry of Labour (Mining Health and Safety) in Elliott Lake before moving onto Sudbury and retiring in 2003. Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and traveller. Jim was happiest when he was spending time at his favourite place in Elizabeth Bay on Manitoulin Island. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mindemoya Hospital for their care and kindness. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation or service at this time. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Maison McCulloch Hospice, Finlandia Village, Pet Save or Mindemoya Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHomes.com.