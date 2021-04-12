MARK HILARY SHAWANDA

October 12, 1961 – April 8, 2021

In loving memory of Mark Hilary Shawanda, the family announces with sorrow our father’s passing, his return to home on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Son of the late Margaret and Henry Shawanda. Survived by his wife Debbie Shawanda.

Father of Daniel, Cory (baa), Cheryl, Trevor (Amy) and Chris (baa). Grandfather of Daniel Jr., Sapphire (baa), Mackenzie, Devon, Torrance, Tennille, Zoey, Laily, Mannix, Gloria and Biinakwii. Brother of Steve, Charles (baa), Bruce, Robert, David, Trevor (baa), Margaret (baa) and Jacinta (Bill) and brother-in-law of Lorraine (Adam), Muriel, Darlene, Dolores (Roger), Louie and Freddie (baa). Godfather of Josh Shawanda, Skylar Shawanda and Victoria Pires.

Mark leaves behind his special furry friend Roxy. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mark had a passion for the waters no matter where it was. Sometimes it was on the ice as a hockey coach or player. He enjoyed the lake cruising and fishing on his boat, and most importantly, his job working at the water plant in Birch Island as plant operator. He had 32 years of loyalty and service under his belt. He shared his humour and laughter everywhere he went. He loved to travel. He loved horse racing and playing poker. He was the king of one liner jokes. He looked forward to visits with the grandchildren and watching their hockey games. Cherish the moments you shared with him. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 7-9 pm and Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service is Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 am. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart and Stroke or the Kidney Foundation. Actually, there are so many people that were in Mark’s circle it is hard to narrow it down. There were so many who loved him and who he loved it could fill a book. You know who you are. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.