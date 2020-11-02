MARY ANN BEBONING

(NEE HARE)

Sunrise December 22, 1948 – Sunset October 29, 2020

Mary Ann Beboning (nee Hare), 71, of M’Chigeeng First Nation, began her journey to the spirit world on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Health Sciences North with family by her side. Dear granddaughter of the late Louis and Sarah Hare and John P. and step-mother Rose Corbiere. Dear daughter of the late Felix Hare and Annie Corbiere. Predeceased by husband Joseph Sr. Beboning and longtime special friend Peter Shawongonabe. Beloved mother of Joseph Jr., James (Sara), Lewis (Iris) and Walter (Lorraine), all of M’Chigeeng, and Sally of Toronto. Loving sister of Grace of Port Huron, Michigan, Shirley of Merritt, B.C., Thelma of Toronto, Constance, Pearl, Brenda and sister-in-law Doreen, all of M’Chigeeng. Predeceased by siblings Sharon of Garden River, Monica of Toronto and Charles (Chuck) of M’Chigeeng. Beloved grandmother to Ricky, Grace, Jamie, Daylin, Angel, Catlin, Nicole, Aaron, Adrianne and Lewis Jr. Proud great-grandmother to Liam, Lexi, Kingston, Diamond, Kash, Daylin Jr., Angelina, Dawson, Kendra, Arianna, Nyron, Sophia, Kaysia, Emma-Rose, Bella, Lionel and Lincoln. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mary Ann enjoyed living in the city of Toronto where she enjoyed shopping at the Thrift Store and Goodwill. She would sit at any Tim Horton’s, order a coffee and watch the busy city. Her favourite hobby was playing bingo at Kennedy Bingo Hall in Toronto, She’ndwin Teg Lucky Buck Bingo in M’Chigeeng and at the bingo halls in Michigan with her sister. She was an active participant in activities at Toronto Council Fire. She loved shopping for clothing and food in the United States with her sister Grace. She was an avid native crafts maker and sewer. Her favorite movies were with actor Steven Seagal and listening to classic country. She liked playing Keno, Proline and Pick 4. She enjoyed family dinners, gatherings and playing the board game Aggravation. Family gathered privately at Mary Ann’s residence, 110-146 Spring Bay Road, M’Chigeeng, Manitoulin Island, Ontario on November 1, 2020. Celebration of Life was November 3, 2020. Interment in the M’Chigeeng Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.