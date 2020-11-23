Mayor Al MacNevin offers Northeast Town’s condolences in loss of PC Hovingh

LITTLE CURRENT – The flag above the Little Current Post Office flies at half-staff today for PC Marc Hovingh, an Ontario Provincial Police Officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our communities.

“As he is escorted back to the Manitoulin Island today, we grieve with the rest of the Island the loss of trusted and valued community member,” said Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin in a Monday press release. “We extend our condolences to his family, his friends and fellow officers and hope that they find solace in the positive memories they share.

“While we seek to honour the fallen, let us not forget the ones left behind. As a community let us reach out to those that are grieving and let them know that we stand with them.

“Over time, council and I will be seeking an opportunity to formally pay tribute to Officer Hovingh and it is our sincere hope that we can find a means of paying tribute that truly reflects the honour and dignity with which he served our community,” the mayor concluded.