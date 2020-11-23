Man charged after domestic dispute in Evansville

BURPEE AND MILLS – On November 22, members of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Highway 540 in Evansville.

Police were called by the complainant who stated they feared for their safety after a verbal and physical altercation that had recently taken place. Police attended the residence but the accused had already departed on an ATV. After police investigation, it was alleged that the accused had assaulted the complainant multiple times and used a firearm in a threatening manner.

The OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team Members, crisis negotiators, Critical Incident Command (CIC), Tactics and Rescue Units (TRU) and helicopter assisted with the investigation.

A 35-year-old from Burpee Township was arrested and charged with: assault with a weapon, spousal; assault cause bodily harm, spousal; assault, spousal; careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and three counts of failure to comply with undertaking.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Gore Bay on November 23. The OPP will not be releasing the name in order to protect the identity of the victim.