MELVILLE DERALD COTE

May 7, 1932 – November 6, 2020

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Mel Cote, on November 6, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Mel is survived by his daughters Charlotte Ann and Linda (Bill), as well as seven grandchildren Ronald, Gary, Clayton, Felicia, Jennifer, Melissa and Candice, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Mel will also be remembered by nephews and nieces, extended family and dear friends. Mel was predeceased by his wife Joan Cote, special friend Joan Langstaff, his parents and his brothers and sisters. Dad was raised in Little Current on Manitoulin Island, Ontario. He moved to Onaping, Ontario as a young man where he raised his family and worked as a mechanic at Falconbridge. Dad loved his hunting camp in the beautiful bush on Manitoulin and spent as much time as he could there hunting, fishing, skidooing, four-wheeling, walking the bush trails and taking pictures.

Dad will be missed by all who loved him. Interment has taken place. There will be no funeral as per dad’s wishes.