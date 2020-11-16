NEIL RENWICK TURNBULL

May 25, 1927 – October 31, 2020

Neil was born in Tehkummah on Manitoulin Island to parents Andrew Turnbull and Jennie Balentine (deceased). Neil was the youngest of his siblings, Sara, Clara, Helen, Nellie, Gladys, Eric, Alex and Freeman (all deceased). Predeceased by his wife Jessie Campbell, and survived by his stepchildren Heather Hutchinson (Kevin), Anita Hull (Kelvin) and Dean Campbell (Kathy). Survived by his wife Betty Kavanagh and stepchildren Gerry Kavanagh (Suzanne), Peggy Kavanagh (Garth Musgrave), Donna Rooney (Patrick), Jim Kavanagh, Susan Kavanagh (deceased), Kevin Kavanagh and Barry and Patsy Talouse. Neil is survived by many nieces and nephews (great), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Neil was blessed to have two families who loved and cared for him. Neil enjoyed many years of farming on the homestead in Tehkummah, then at the age of 40, entered Barber College in Toronto, spending over 30 years in his Barber Shop in Little Current. He enjoyed the camaraderie with customers and towns people, who sometimes were looking for advice or an interesting story. Once Neil retired, he was able to spend more time enjoying painting, gardening and family time. Neil was a great “teaser” who loved to get the grandchildren laughing. Neil was a kind man, always a good listener with a quiet faith. Thank you to the staff at St. Joseph’s Villa, especially Dawson, and staff at Sudbury Regional for their compassion. A Celebration of Neil’s Life will be at a later date. If you wish, a donation can be made to Neil’s favourite charity “The Salvation Army.” Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.