MHC welcomes new vice-president of clinical service and chief nursing officer

﻿MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) president and chief executive officer, Paula Fields, has announced that Paula Ferguson has accepted the position of vice-president of clinical services and chief nursing officer. This had been Ms. Fields’ own position prior to her taking on the CEO’s role.

Ms. Fields said she was thrilled to welcome Ms. Ferguson to the senior team of MHC. “Paula has proven her commitment as a progressive clinical leader, leading with respect, passion and truth with her dedication to the success of MHC, her community and our patients. I look forward to leading alongside Paula as we transition into pandemic recovery and to embrace future opportunities for MHC, our partners, employees and community. ”

Ms. Ferguson brings more than 25 years of health care experience to the position, the majority within the Northeast region. Since 2018, Ms. Ferguson, in her previous role as nurse manager, has successfully developed effective relationships with physicians, staff and community partners. She has helped guide MHC during the pandemic and the board and management will be looking to her for guidance as the MHC navigates from pandemic response to recovery. Ms. Ferguson is a member of Nipissing First Nation, located near North Bay.

“Manitoulin Health Centre and the Manitoulin community have been very welcoming since I arrived a few years back,” said Ms. Ferguson. “I look forward to continuing work with all MHC staff, local health care partners and the community. I am very grateful for the opportunity to live on the Island and to work with and for the people of Manitoulin and area.”