MICHAEL WAYNE SELLEN

November 7, 1957 – February 28, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Michael Wayne Sellen on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Health Sciences North at the age of 63. Mike was a loving father to Luke, Jessica and Kristy, and a proud grandfather to Logan, Hunter, Jaxon, Benjamin, Josh, Gabriel, Jacob and Elijah. Predeceased by parents George and Jessie (Abotossaway) Sellen. Beloved brother of sisters Georgia (predeceased), Yvonne (predeceased) and Betty-Ann, and brothers Ken, Doug, Leonard (predeceased), Edward and Stanley. He will be greatly missed by his family and his forever friend April. Mike was a veteran, an avid outdoors man, a jack-of-all-trades, an exceptionally strong man both physically and mentally, and was a fighter right till the end.

“My father didn’t tell me how to live;

he lived, and let me watch him do it.”

The family would like to thank the excellent nurses and doctors of the 3rd floor ICU at Health Sciences North for going above and beyond for Mike. Family and friends gathered at the Aundeck Oming Kaning Community Centre on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 10 am until Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 am. There was no formal funeral service. Cremation followed.