EDNA ADELINE LEESON

(nee Rowe)

November 22, 1929 – March 13, 2021

In loving memory of Edna Adeline Leeson (nee Rowe), who passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Manitoulin Health Centre. Mom was the daughter of the late Ted and Lily Rowe (McVey) of Little Current. Beloved and devoted wife of Lewis Glen Leeson (predeceased) and dear mother of Cheryl Batman (Bill) of St. Joseph’s Island, Glenda Friesen (predeceased) (Douglas) of Chatham, Wilberta Leeson of Little Current, Perry Leeson (Lynn) of Espanola and Patricia Gail Leeson (predeceased). Always remembered by her gandchildren Kyle Batman (Leeanne) of Sault Ste. Marie, Cory Batman (Rhonda) of Sault Ste. Marie, Sarah Friesen of St. Thomas,

Brion Friesen (predeceased) of Prince George, B.C., Kayla Martin (Chatham) of Hanmer, Adam Leeson (Lindsay) of Espanola and great-grandchildren Andrew and Ashton Batman of Sault Ste, Marie, Abby and Reid Martin of Hanmer,

Brandon and Bryce Batman of Sault Ste. Marie, Kayleb Friesen of Webley, AB and Holden Leeson of Espanola. Dear sister of Elmer, Clarence, Wilbert and Harold (Doreen) Rowe, all predeceased. Mom will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Mom was born in Little Current and raised on one corner, raised her kids on the second corner and retired on the third corner of Wilson Street and Hwy. 6. She loved her home, gardening, baking, reading, jigsaw puzzles, curling, music, dancing, her pets and all the animals at Dad’s farm. She used to say that if she was ever reincarnated, she would want to come back as a lawyer, doctor, carpenter and a vet so she could do all the work by herself. She was very fortunate to have the opportunities to travel around the world, with her fondest memories being with her family when the kids were young, then globe-trotting with Glen (leaving us kids at home devastated) and then in later years driving across Canada and enjoying several cruises with Bert and Gail. She was always ready to go with her bags packed no matter where the car, plane or ship took her. When Mom travelled she always told people who asked that she was very proud to be Canadian and a Haweater because she lived in God’s Country. Her greatest inspirations came from her parents and her family. She loved and saved every little gift or craft that her children or grandchildren made her over the years and all their good deeds they did for her. There will be no visitation. A private family funeral will take place on March 18, 2021 at the Island Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxilary, Tree of Lights or Manitoulin Pet Save. Mom used to say enjoy life to its fullest and remember, don’t count the days, make the days count. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.