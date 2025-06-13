ROBERT JAMES WALKER

(Jim)

Robert James (Jim) Walker of Hamilton, Ontario passed away peacefully in his sleep from a suspected stroke on June 2, 2025 at the young age of 47. Jim will be greatly missed by a big family: His mother, Irene (Black) Dietrich, whom he loved and was always there for throughout his life; his father, Robert Walker (Colleen), whom he loved and enjoyed time together with when his Dad was in town for family gatherings on Manitoulin Island. Jim and his Dad had many of the same mannerisms along with a common interest in their love of cars. His children, Keira and Liam, with their mother Donna. Keira and Liam were the centre core of Jim. He was so proud of them and so enjoyed updating everyone with their latest happenings. His grandmother, Carmen Walker. Grandma provided Jim with an anchor to the Walker clan as they celebrated family gatherings. Many aunts, uncles, cousins in his family that Jim always enjoyed spending time with. Family was very important to him and his visits with everyone always provided lots of laughter with his big smile and excellent sense of humour. Several family members have predeceased Jim: grandmother Norreine Barefoot (Doug) from Hamilton, grandfather Robert Black (Nancy) from Hamilton and grandfather Herb Walker from Gore Bay. Jim worked as a truck driver for GFL Environmental. His Facebook page provided everyone with many stories he experienced while travelling the roads each week. While not necessarily using words or sentences, he got his point out using many “quotes” and pictures of how he was feeling. A special benefit to this job was driving his Peterbilt and meeting up with Northern Ontario family members on his Sudbury runs. Jim had so many interests, one of which was working on his grandpa Walker’s WW2 military service history and he followed up with obtaining government records. He had many strong and passionate opinions about many subjects, like how things should or could be in this world. He was his own person, which made him special to all. RIP Jim.