Mindemoya boy embarks on 200 km bicycle ride for children’s cancer research

MINDEMOYA—A nine-year-old boy from Mindemoya has raised over $3,500 in his first three years of riding his bicycle to fight kids’ cancer.

Jace Middaugh states on his fundraising campaign page, “I am riding 200 kilometres (in August) to fight kids’ cancer and save little lives. My favourite quote is ‘never back down.’ I ride to help kids get better so they can be a kid.”

“This is the fourth year Jace has ridden his bicycle to raise funds for the Great Cycle Challenge,” said Rhonda Middaugh of her son. He had been inspired by someone locally who had already taken up the challenge several years ago, “and Jace decided to join the challenge.”

“The funds Jace raises goes to kids’ cancer in the ‘Kick Cancer’s Butt for Kids Cancer,’ fundraising campaign, through the Great Cycle Challenge,” explained Ms. Middaugh.

On July 7, Jace posted on his campaign page, “This August, I am taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge to fight kids’ cancer! Why? Because right now, over 1,400 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and it’s the biggest killer of children from disease in Canada.”

“Kids should be living life, not fighting for it,” stated Jace. “So, I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support SickKids Foundation to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

“Jace has driven his bicycle 30 kilometres so far, and his goal is 200 kilometres riding his bicycle in August, so he has a way to go,” said Ms. Middaugh. “He had a goal of raising $500 and so far, he has raised $965 for this year’s ride thanks to the generosity of those who donate.”

In his first year of the ride, 2022, Jace rode 42 kilometres and raised $953, in 2023, 52 kilometres and raised $421, and in 2024, he rode 94 kilometres and raised $2,339.

“Jace gets emails from kids thanking him for helping them out,” said Ms. Middaugh.

“Please support me by making a donation to give these kids the brighter futures they deserve,” wrote Jace. “Your support will change little lives. Thank you.”