MP Jim Belanger blasts floor crossing rumours

SUDBURY EAST-MANITOULIN—Jim Belanger, Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt federal Conservative MP calls rumours indicating he would cross the floor to become a federal Liberal Member of Parliament totally ‘ridiculous.’

“It has come to my attention today that there’s a rumour floating out there that I will be crossing the floor,” MP Belanger said in a recent video on social media. “This is totally ridiculous, completely false. I’ve been elected as a Conservative member, I will be a Conservative member tomorrow, I will be running in the next election as a Conservative.”

MP Belanger’s video comes after speculation has been circulating online that he would be crossing the floor to become a Liberal. While there has been no confirmation as to where the rumour of MP Belanger’s crossing the floor originated, two other Conservative MPs, Chris d’Entremont and Michael Ma, have recently crossed the floor to become Liberals, citing Conservative leader Pierre Poillevre’s leadership style as being part of the reason for joining the Liberal party.

Currently, the federal Liberal party is just one MP short of a majority government.