￼MSS girls’ volleyball teams start season in winning form

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustang’s girls’ volleyball teams both kicked off their season in winning form last Friday.

“The senior girls’ team only dropped one set in winning all three of their games,” said Jordan Smith, MSS sports coordinator. The Mustangs won two of their three games two sets to one and a third game two sets to one. The Mustangs played their season opening home games against Espanola High School and Elliot Lake Secondary School.

“The junior girls team also played their first three games of the season and won each one in two straight sets against teams from Espanola and Elliot Lake,” Mr. Smith told The Expositor.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please see this weeks’ Ice Chips and Canoe Quips on Page 7 to read about the MSS girls’ North Shore Secondary School championship.