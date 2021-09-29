Town of Gore Bay to hire new bylaw enforcement officer

GORE BAY – The Town of Gore Bay will be advertising to hire a new bylaw enforcement officer after the recent resignation of Arthur Moran from this position.

Mr. Moran told The Expositor last week, “I submitted my resignation to the town on Thursday of last week.” Although not wanting to get into details, he explained his resignation was, “due to some internal differences. It came down to differences primarily with council.”

Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne confirmed last Thursday, “Arthur has resigned as town bylaw enforcement officer. We discussed his resignation in camera at our general government committee meeting (held the previous night), and this will now go to council.”

Mayor Osborne said the town will be advertising for applications for a new bylaw enforcement officer. These recommendations will be raised and discussed at the next regular Gore Bay council meeting.