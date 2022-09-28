MSS runners post good results at annual cross country meet held in Timmins

﻿TIMMINS—Three Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) cross-country runners fared very well at a competition in Timmins, with two runners taking first place in their divisions and a third placing third in his division.

“Ran up in Timmins today,” reported coach Gerry Holliday, last Thursday. “I brought three runners, Xavi Mara, Alan Wilkin and Maren Kasunich. Xavi won the junior boys’ division, Alan finished third in senior boys,” he pointed out. “And Maren won the senior girls’ division, setting a new course record.”

Maren set the senior female 6,000 metre new course record in a time of 23 minutes, 46 seconds.

In the senior male 6,000 metre cross country run, Alan finished third with a time of 23:40.

Xavi, running in the junior male 5,000 metre cross country run, posted a first-place time of 18:32.

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runners had returned to the trails at Hershey Lake in Timmins for the 40th annual Frere Roland Saumur Invitational Cross-Country meet.