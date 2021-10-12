Multiple charges laid in domestic dispute

-UPDATE #2-

OPP REQUEST PUBLIC TO SHELTER IN PLACE OF SAFETY

Multiple Charges Laid

(BILLINGS TOWNSHIP, ON) – On October 11, 2021 at 4:07 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service (UCCM), responded to a domestic dispute on Main Street in Billings Township. A shelter in place of safety advisory was implemented.

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old individual from Toronto has been charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (3 counts)

Pointing a Firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in the Town of Gore Bay.

The Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit is continuing this criminal investigation.