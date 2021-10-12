OPP seeking information regarding break and enter

(BURPEE TOWNSHIP, ON) – On August 30, 2021 shortly after 11:00 a.m. officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter at a property on Beach Road. Investigation revealed that sometime between the evening of August 29, 2021 and the morning of August 30, 2021 unknown person(s) entered multiple buildings on the property and caused extensive damage.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break and enter should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or go online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.