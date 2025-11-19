Municipalities will receive surplus from Provincial Offences Act fines

MANITOULIN—For the first time prior to the COVID-19 pandemic the Manitoulin Provincial Offences Act (POA) board has seen a surplus in its budget, and a good portion of these monies will be going to POA Manitoulin member municipalities.

“I am so happy to be able to bring some good news to the board instead of bad news,” stated Pam Fogal, POA manager last Wednesday after the POA board meeting earlier that day.

“The last time the POA had surplus in its budget was prior to COVID,” said Ms. Fogal. “It is nice to have a surplus for a change. The POA 2025 budget had a surplus of $244,000,” said Ms. Fogal, explaining $180,000 will be going to the (POA participating) municipalities with $64,000 to be put into reserves.

“It’s not too bad, it was a good year,” stated Derek Stephens, POA board chair. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that it will continue. But we should be able to hold our own, the (Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police) has a full detachment now (of officers) and the officers are doing what they should be doing, and we are now through COVID.”

Ms. Fogal explained, “There was unfortunately a bad thing that had to happen to get this surplus, on a court case matter that occurred in 2024. A large fine was paid, a fine of $100,000 due to a labour issue. And there were a number of individuals who paid fines that they had been owing after their licences had been suspended, and the licences could be reinstated.”

Mr. Stephens said the POA board, “is under new management, and it looks like things are swinging back around for the positive.”