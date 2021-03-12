One active case of COVID-19 reported in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and District (PHSD) is reporting one active case of COVID-19 in the Manitoulin District on Friday, March 12—the first new case of COVID-19 on Manitoulin since early this year. The new case comes a day after PHSD reported a potential risk of high exposure for COVID-19 at a M’Chigeeng address.

On top of the case on Manitoulin, Greater Sudbury reported 27 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the PHSD to 232. Of those active cases, three are in the District of Sudbury while the rest are in Great Sudbury.

On Thursday, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, PHSD medical officer of health, told news media that Sudbury-Manitoulin is officially in the third wave of the pandemic and today the health unit moved into the grey-lockdown zone as per the province’s pandemic framework.