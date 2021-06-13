OPP investigating fatal rollover on Hwy 6 in Assiginack Twp

(MANITOWANING, ON) – On June 13, 2021, at approximately 1:50 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Assiginack Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Assiginack Township.

A pick-up truck travelling southbound left the roadway which resulted in a rollover. The driver of the vehicle, Aidan JONCAS, 18 years-old from Whitefish was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME), and the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are continuing the investigation.