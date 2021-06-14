For the month of June, all COVID-19 vaccination clinics to take place at the NEMI rec centre

LITTLE CURRENT – All Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) mass vaccination clinics will take place at the NEMI Recreation Centre in Little Current for the month of June.

There has been some confusion due to a Manitoulin Health Centre board meeting report which stated that as of mid-June, mass vaccination clinics would begin at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS), but this is not yet the case, Island healthcare leadership members told The Expositor.

For the month of June, all clinics will continue to be held at the recreation centre. None are being held at MSS or at the Mindemoya Missionary Church.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 15, anyone who is eligible to receive their first or second dose of vaccine is welcome to attend a walk-in clinic at the rec centre between 10 am and 1 pm. There will be up to 180 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A reminder for those who had a previously scheduled appointment at the Mindemoya Missionary Church, it will now take place in Little Current. Dates and times of scheduled appointments are not affected by the location change unless you are called and you receive confirmation of a new appointment time. This applies to first and second dose appointments. For questions, please call 1-800-708-2505 between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week.