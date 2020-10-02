Outage notification for Hydro One customers on Manitoulin Island including Whitefish River First Nation, Killarney, Whitefish Falls and Willisville

Hydro One Zone: 6 Northeast Hydro One Operation Center(s): MANITOULIN Hydro One Township(s) Affected: BILLINGS, GORDON, CENTRAL MANITOULIN, CARNARVON, ALLAN WEST, ROBINSON, BIDWELL NORTH, ALLAN EAST, WEST BAY 22FN, BURPEE AND MILLS, BARRIE ISLAND, DAWSON, SOUTH BIDWELL, SHESHEGWANING 20FN, HOWLAND, GORE BAY, SANDFIELD, COCKBURN IS 19AFN, COCKBURN ISLAND, TEHKUMMAH, SUCKER CREEK 23FN, BAY OF ISLANDS, KILLARNEY, CURTIN, WIKWEMIKONG 26FN, ASSIGINACK, SHEGUIANDAH NORTH, LITTLE CURRENT, SHEGUIANDAH 24FN, WHITEFISH R 4FN, SHEGUIANDAH SOUTH, MONGOWIN Reason for Outage: Pending Classification

Interruption Date(s) and Time(s):

Sat Oct 24 2020 from 08:00 until 14:00 (6 hrs), 10764 Customers

ORMS ID’s: (5840156, 5840158)

