Parents/guardians invited to learn about transitioning back to school during a pandemic

Parents/guardians of children in Rainbow Schools are invited to take part in a virtual presentation on “Life Interrupted: A Pathway Toward Resilience and Growth.”

Two online sessions will be available – Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3 pm and Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 7 pm.

Hosted by the Rainbow District School Board Mental Health Team, the presentation will support parents/guardians as their children transition back to school whether learning in class or online.

“As we resume teaching and learning through the backdrop of a global pandemic, student well-being and achievement continues to be a primary focus,” says Director of Education Norm Blaseg. “I extend special thanks to our staff who continue to engage families in creative ways with content that is relevant and timely.”

During the presentation, participants will explore how to use a “thought jar” at home, learn the many benefits of practising mindfulness, and gain strategies for talking and listening to children as they navigate potential grief and loss that may be experienced during a pandemic.

To take part, parents will require a device, an Internet connection and a Gmail account.

Parents/guardians can register online at bit.ly/rdsblifeinterrupted.

The deadline to register is Monday, October 5, 2020 at noon.