Press Release: GSPS Investigating Fatal Collision Involving a Pedestrian on Brady Street

(Greater Sudbury, ON)– Around 5:50 p.m. on January 15, 2023, officers responded to serious a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Honda Civic in the eastbound lanes of Brady Street between the intersection of Brady Street at Minto Street and Golden Grain Bakery.

An off-duty police officer was the first person on scene and immediately began life saving measures until City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services arrived. Paramedics transported the 59-year-old woman to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

Our deepest condolences go out to the woman’s family and friends. Her name will not be released out of respect for her family’s wishes.

Members of our Traffic Management Unit are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the collision or who was driving in the area and may have dash camera footage is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171.