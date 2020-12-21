PAUL ANTHONY MIDDAUGH

May 14, 1968 – December 14, 2020

Paul Anthony Middaugh passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on December 14, 2020 at the age of 52. Loving father of Brianna Boivin (Damian) and Kimberley Middaugh. Cherished Papa of Tyson Boivin, Lily Luck and Jase MacPherson. Son of Doris and Raymond (predeceased) Middaugh. Brother of Betty Russon, Cindy Bjomaa (Allan, predeceased), Cathy Runnalls (Morley), Linda Noble (Charlie) and Robert Jeffkins (Stephanie). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and especially furbaby Penny Pester. In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff in ICU and 3C at the Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, 215 St. James St, 705-759-8456.