PETER STANLEY LAWR

December 10, 1944 – August 27, 2025

It is with great sadness and sorrow that Barbara Lawr announces the passing of her husband and best friend, Peter Lawr, on August 27, 2025 at Health Sciences North. Peter and Barbara were happily married for 60 years. He will be greatly missed by his sons, Kevin (Louise) and Todd (Kelli). Very proud grampa of Joshua, Aidan, Curtis and Morgan. He worked at Burns Transport and Maple Lodge Farms driving truck in Georgetown and then retired as foreman of the Town of Erin-Hillsburgh. Peter lived in Hillsburgh for 40 years and retired to Gore Bay in 2005. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Working in his workshop was his enjoyment. He built many outside benches for his family and friends. We wish to thank the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya emergency unit for their wonderful care and Health Sciences North, Sudbury for their excellent care of Peter. Many thanks to all our friends who have supported us through this. Peter is being cremated and will eventually rest in Hillsburgh. If desired, you can make a donation to Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya emergency unit or Health Sciences North, Sudbury intensive care unit.