RYAN GERRARD

(nee Toland)

Ryan Gerrard (nee Toland) left this world suddenly on August 23, 2025, at the age of 31. Ryan was devoted to his wonderful 4-year-old daughter, Morgan, to whom he would give the world and be her friend for life. (mother Devon Woods) Forever in the hearts of his mother Karen Gerrard-Shortt, stepfather Thomas Shortt, his father Aron Toland (Jennifer Toland) and his sister Melissa Gerrard. Ryan will be joining his grandparents in the spirit world: Maurice and Rachelle Gerrard and Elmer and Agnes Toland. Lovingly remembered by his aunt Laurie Gerrard, uncle Kevin Gerrard, cousins Adam and Jordan, niece Lilith and nephew Cain. Ryan’s gift was helping people, friends or strangers and treating them like family. Ryan touched the lives of so many people in so many places in so many ways. Ryan’s slogan was “the only one that can stop you from achieving your dreams is you – get out there and dare to fail.” A Celebration of Life for Ryan is to be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at the Royal Canadian Legion, Espanola at 1 pm. Social gathering to follow. To honour Ryan’s memory, please dress in your motocross jersey, cowboy hat, casual clothes or suit, because that reflects the many facets of Ryan. Donations can be made to the Ryan Gerrard MX18 Memorial Morgan Gerrard Trust Fund. Autodeposit to ryanmorgangerrard@gmail.com. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd, Espanola.