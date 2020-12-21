PHSD advises of a potential low-risk public exposure to COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on Ontario Northland bus #5502 on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. This Ontario Northland bus service departed Toronto at 2 p.m. and had a scheduled arrival time in Sudbury at 7:15 p.m.

Actions to take:

Anyone on board Ontario Northland bus #5502 on December 15, 2020, is advised to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).