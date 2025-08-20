Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions launch Catch the Ace

PROVIDENCE BAY—A southern Ontario man, who has ties to Manitoulin Island, has won the first draw of the Providence Bay and Spring Bay Lions Club ‘Catch the Ace’ draw.

“James Pihura, a gentleman who lives in St. Catharines won our first Catch the Ace draw,” said Chris Bryan of the Lions Club. “He has a place in Spring Bay, and he won $500 in the draw.” He explained all 500 tickets were sold for the initial draw.

“The Ace lives on after the first draw and if someone wins next week the prize will be $2,000 if we sell all 500 tickets,” said Mr. Bryan.

‘Catch the Ace’ is a progressive raffle lottery in which participants purchase tickets for a chance to win both a weekly prize and a progressive jackpot by selecting a card from a standard deck of playing cards with the objective of revealing the ace of spades.

“We will be holding weekly draws up to 16 weeks, and in that final week if the ace still hasn’t been drawn, then we draw it,” said Mr. Bryan.

“The way it works for every $5 ticket purchased, $1 of every ticket sold goes to the winner of the draw, $1.50 to the progressive and $1,250 is added every week if we sell out all our tickets every week, goes to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary for new beds at the Mindemoya Hospital,” added Mr. Bryan.