Rainbow Board passes motion supporting role of school trustees

SUDBURY—The Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) will be indicating its support for the important role school board trustees play in the education system, and request a process be established for members of the public and trustee input into any consideration for changes in the role.

“I will be voting in support of the motion,” stated RDSB trustee Doreen Dewar at a school board meeting last week. “I believe very strongly in the importance of trustees and boards. I’ve been a trustee for many years and have seen many changes. It is worthwhile to voice our concerns and for input to be provided by school boards, members of the public, students, and staff.”

“The minister of education (Paul Calandra) has spoken about governance changes coming by the end of the year, including bringing up the issue of getting rid of elected trustees,” said trustee Judy Kosmerly, who brought forward the motion for the board to consider at its meeting.

Trustee Kosmerly, who represents RDSB on the Ontario Public School Boards Association (OPSBA) said, “the minister has raised the issue of proposed changes, and legislation is sitting. The voice and role of elected school board trustees is at the forefront.” She brought forward a motion which reads, “that the Rainbow District School Board write a letter to the Minister of Education indicating our support in the important role trustees play in school board and request a process be established for public and trustee input into any consideration for changes in the role.”

“As a representative on OPSBA I have my finger on Bill 33 and the number of comments the minister has made that changes are going to take place,” said Trustee Kosmerly. “OPSBA has written letters, and a letter from the Halton school board sticking up for trustees was recently supported.”

“English school board trustees are one of those in the sight of the minister,” said Trustee Kosmerly. “It is important people stand up for democracy.” She said parents in other areas of the province are speaking out about what is being proposed, but not all areas, including smaller communities may not understand the implications of Bill 33.

“I will be opposing the motion,” said Trustee Anita Gibson. “I understand the intent, but find it is premature and undermine our position. At this stage no formal process has been brought forward by the ministry. Trustees do not have enough information as to what is being looked at, to respond.”

Trustee Judy Hunda said that she would be supporting the motion. “I believe that the members of the public don’t necessarily know what is being proposed. To see that legislation could happen without consultation is not proper. I am also a long-time trustee. My priority is looking after the students, teachers/staff, parents.” She said the board should not wait until legislation comes down from the province before taking action. “I definitely approve sending the letter to let the government know we are not in favour with the changes being proposed, that trustees are important and that they help make a difference in education.”

“The (OPSBA) northern conference was a really good meeting,” said Trustee Hunda. “The majority of trustees from other boards feel the same as we do. I want to thank OPSBA for bringing this forward.”

It was pointed out by RDSB chair David Farrow that for the motion brought forward to be approved it would need two-third majority of the board

The motion to send the letter was favoured by the board, although Trustee Gibson was opposed.