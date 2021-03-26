Rainbow board, student services staff reach tentative agreement

SUDBURY – Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) and the federation representing professional student services personnel in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island have reached a tentative agreement at the local level.

The employee group is represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) District Three.

Professional student services personnel include psychometrists, psychologists, speech and language pathologists, social workers, aboriginal support workers, attendance counsellors and the administrator of performing arts.

The new deal, if ratified, will be in effect from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2022, aligning with the provincial settlements at the central bargaining table.

“We commend the bargaining teams from the board and the federation for working together to achieve this tentative agreement,” said RDSB chair Doreen Dewar. “Our student services personnel are an integral part of the team of caring adults who nurture student success in Rainbow schools.”