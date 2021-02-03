Rainbow Ridge offering free outdoor family activities, including crokicurl

ASSIGINACK – Rainbow Ridge Golf Course (RRGC) in Assiginack has come up with some unique offerings on its world-class 18-hole golf course this winter while following the province’s emergency order.

John Dube, manager of RRGC, said he came up with the idea of utilizing one of the golf course’s ponds for winter recreation a couple of weeks ago and first put the idea out through the RRGC Facebook and Instagram pages to gauge public feedback. If there was any negativity he might have given it a second thought, but all Mr. Dube heard was positive comment after positive comment.

And so, thanks to the hard work of community volunteers, RRGC is now home to a crokicurl rink, full-size skating pond and one- and three-kilometre snowshoe trails. For the uninitiated, crokicurl is an adaptation of the popular crokinole board game to an icy surface where rocks (or frozen jugs) are hurled at (hopefully) the centre hole with the opponent hoping to knock them out of points’ way. Snowshoes are also available for rent at RRGC for $10 a pair.

The RRGC offerings were made official last Thursday, by appointment only, and Mr. Dube said they have been proving popular from the start.

There is a limit to five people per visit to the skating pond and crokicurl rink, respectively (note that crokicurl is a four-player game), as per the province’s emergency orders.

Mr. Dube said he felt it was important for RRGC to come up with some winter offerings in order to help people maintain physical activity and good mental health, “especially for the youth.” He said that in talking to the youth of Wiikwemkoong, activities were something that were expressed as sorely lacking and so Mr. Dube made sure to deliver.

All the attractions are free. “It’s more for community well-being and a safe place to be,” he added.

The attractions are open seven days a week from 8 am to 5 pm. The RRGC clubhouse is open from Wednesday to Friday from 4 to 7:30 pm where takeout food and refreshments are available. Mr. Dube said that, depending on the popularity of the outdoor activities, clubhouse hours may be changed or added.

To book any of the three attractions, simply log on to the RRGC Facebook page and click on the ‘book now’ button. Once your requested has been received, Mr. Dube will review it and approve it or offer a different time if need be. Please note that helmets must be worn on the ice as well as masks if physical distancing cannot be maintained. Waivers must also be signed when making a booking.