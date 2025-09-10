Red Flags on mailboxes raises red flags among Billings council members

KAGAWONG—Billings township council is concerned that many local residents are being affected negatively by a Canada Post Corporation rural mailbox flag policy and are calling for the policy to be reversed.

In August, Canada Post issued a clarification to its policy regarding mailbox flags. According to Canada Post, the red flags on mailboxes are meant as a way for customers to tell their mail carrier that there’s outgoing mail, but not by the carrier to signal mail delivery. This has always been the policy, Canada Post states.

“My perspective on this is that it is a no-brainer,” stated Billings Councillor Ian Anderson at a meeting last week. “This has been done for many, many years and it doesn’t make much sense to change it now.”

“The majority of our residents are rural residents, many who are elderly who have been up until now able to see if their mail is in their mailbox outside their window, without having to go out to walk down their driveway to see if they have mail,” said Councillor Anderson, noting many residents have long driveways.

“I would be flabbergasted if they can’t change this policy back to what it was,” stated Councillor Anderson.

Mayor Bryan Barker told council that Canada Post had said they have imposed the change in policy for mailboxes because of the time it takes (for rural route mail deliverers) to get to each rural mailbox.”

“I’m sure some residents will put the flag up every time,” said Councillor Dave Hillyard. “I know an elderly citizen in the community who said he will pull the flag up every day. I appreciate this issue being brought forward by Mayor Barker and Councillor Anderson. This is important.”

Mayor Barker had explained, “In August, Canada Post changed their rural mailbox flag policy. All rural mailboxes will no longer have the flag put up when mail is placed in it by their carrier. Instead, the Crown corporation decreed that the mailbox flag exists only for residents to show that they have mail going out. The postal service says it is clarifying the existing policy and not instituting a new one, but it could still mean a change for some customers who use the flag to gauge whether they’ve received a letter.”

Mayor Barker who had put the issue on the agenda for council on behalf of councillor Anderson noted a recommended resolution from council would request Canada Post to reconsider their policy. “By not having the flag up when the mail is delivered, it is causing undue hardships on our senior residents with long driveways.”

Council voted in favour on a proposed resolution that indicated “whereas in August, Canada Post clarified that their current roadside mailbox policy did not include putting the flag up on mailboxes when mail is being delivered but rather that the flag was used to advise the mail delivery person that they have mail going out. The service of flagging a mailbox when mail is in the box, whether going out or coming in is a small task that has been common practice for years that has served individuals with private mailboxes to know when mail is in the box to be picked up and the removal of such practice may lead to individuals not knowing if mail is ready to be received, delaying the delivery, or having people with mobility issues having to displace themselves unnecessarily to verify their box when a simple flagging could have prevented this. The Township of Billings is requesting that the practice of flagging when mail is in the mailbox, whether going out, or coming in, be continued and added as part of Canada Posts mail delivery policies to ensure efficient and effective mail delivery. And further be it resolved that a copy of this resolution be sent to Canada Post, to the office of Jim Belanger, MP for Sudbury East-Manitoulin-Nickel Belt, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, MPP Bill Rosenberg, Premier Doug Ford and all municipalities in Ontario asking for their support of the resolution.”