Retired veteran calls for nation to stand strong

America has been awakened

To the Expositor:

I am writing this letter tonight, March 15, 2022. I am a retired Canadian Armed Forces veteran, with 10 years of service to my country and call of duty.

I have to say it’s a proud day to be Canadian, eh? As you know COVID-19 is still going and it is my opinion, put simply, that it is a man-developed bug. Now we also face an obvious communist return to the Cold War that now exists in Ukraine.

Be strong, Canada, as the United States has now been awakened. Democracy will prevail, rest assured Canada.

In God we trust,

Retired Corporal Paul Abbott

P.S. Let freedom reign.