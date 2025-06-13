REV. IAIN T. M. MACDONALD

August 14, 1937 – May 14, 2025

Rev. Iain T. M. Macdonald of Bedford, Nova Scotia has died in Halifax. Iain was born in Scotland and his family immigrated to Canada after WWII when he was 10. Iain received a BA from the University of Alberta and a MDiv from Queen’s University in Kingston, ON. He did graduate work at Oxford University, England. He was ordained as a United Church minister in 1980. He served congregations in Nova Scotia and Ontario, including Western Manitoulin Pastoral Charge and Lyons Memorial United Church in Gore Bay. Iain was known as an excellent narrative and Biblical preacher and a compassionate pastor. Iain is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lois Miller; daughters Margaret Macdonald and Christina Macdonald (Ian Sinclair); grandson Alden Macdonald-Sinclair, all of Nova Scotia; other family in the United States and Scotland. Iain was a devoted husband and father. Committal service is Monday, June 23, 2025 at 2 pm in Silver Lake Cemetery, Silver Water with Rev. Janice Frame officiating. Reception to follow at 227 Silver Lake Road. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Silver Water United Church, c/o Myra Duncanson, 20049 Hwy 540, Silver Water, ON P0P 1Y0, e-transfer to myra.duncanson@hotmail.com or to Lyons Memorial United Church, Box 465, Gore Bay, ON P0P 1H0, e-transfer to lyonsmuc@bellnet.ca. To read more information and to leave condolences, please visit www.mattatallvarnerfh.com.