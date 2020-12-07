RICHARD CORY JAMES GIBSON

March 3, 1977 – November 28, 2020

In loving memory of Richard Cory James Gibson, who passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved son of Kim and Arnie Gibson. Survived by his three sons Aiden, Josh and Hudson Gibson. Loving brother of Tammy Gibson, Rebekah Green and James Moore. Predeceased by his grandmother Mary Taylor, grandfather Jim Essery, aunt Marlene Howard and uncle Mike Taylor. Cory will be missed by many loving cousins, especially Wanda, Dwayne and Rob Howard. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2 until 4pm and 7 until 9 pm. Funeral Service by invitation only, and will follow on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 pm. All COVID-19 precautions must be followed including physical distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. Cremation to follow. Please share your thought, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.