MARITA EVA ANINA PELTIER

August 30, 1949 – November 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Marita Eva Anina Peltier (nee. Mandamin) “Waabshki Migisi-kwe” announce her passing after a brief illness on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 4:05 pm at the age of 71 years. Marita will be forever remembered by her son Kirk Peltier and his children Ashton Leblanc-Peltier, Dawson Leblanc-Peltier, April Leblanc-Peltier and Julianne Leblanc-Peltier; and by her daughter Stephanie Peltier and her children Naomi Peltier-Hay, Autumn Peltier, Ciara Peltier-Porter and Nimkii Peltier (predeceased). Survived by siblings Andrew (Josephine predeceased) Mandamin of Thunder Bay, Regina Borg-Mandamin of Brampton and Lucy Mandamin of Toronto. Marita was also predeceased by her father Levi Mandamin, Lyda Mandamin (nee Tawgwadgiwan), siblings Leonard Mandamin, Stanley Mandamin, Delores Shawana (nee Mandamin), Jennifer Shawana (nee Mandamin), Margaret Mandamin, Kathleen Mandamin and Rene Mandamin. Marita was an accomplished seamstress who was always working on sewing projects up until her hands were unable to sew with the skill and dexterity needed to exhibit her need for perfection in anything she crafted. She was always on the go and was lovingly known to all of her grandchildren as Grover or GroverNana – a name she earned from her love of “Grovering around.” Her calm words of quiet wisdom and her impish sense of humour will be missed by her family and friends. Family and friends gathered at Rabbit Island Centre for visitation on Sunday, November 29, 2020 starting at 4 pm. Funeral Service was Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11am. Burial followed in the Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 10 people were permitted at one time and COVID-19 protocols were followed (hand washing, social distancing and masks). Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.