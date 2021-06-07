RICHARD FLOYD CORBIERE

“Ricky”

” Mkwa ebaapid” “Laughing Bear”

September 10, 1952 – May 31, 2021

In loving memory of Richard Floyd Corbiere “Ricky,” a resident of Wikwemikong First Nation who passed away suddenly on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the age of 68. Ricky was born on September 10, 1952 to Rita and Adam Corbiere. After high school he went on to study traditional Indigenous art at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ontario. Ricky won a scholarship to attend the Jokkmok School of Arts in Sweden in 1974. After graduation, he moved home to Wikwemikong with Jane Martin where their two children were born: Tina (1975) and Keith (1976). Ricky later had Beverly (1987), Raven (1997), and Adam (1998), followed by grandchildren Mason Phoenix, Gabriel Nodin, Brett Martin and Shayla Jane. Ricky’s children and grandchildren meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He is survived by his partner of many years Beverley Peltier, sisters Jeannette, Elaine (Henry Hoy), Shirley Peltier (Chi Jim predeceased), brother Robert, Billy (Waabazii predeceased) and many beloved nieces and nephews, Nimkii, Waubmemee, William Ahzbik, Kelly, Guy, Bobby Joe, Dondi, Bernie, Cherie, Joseph and many more great nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Ricky was gifted working with his hands and he was a passionate and talented artist with work to be found in galleries and museums in western Canada and in Europe. Work such as pottery, silversmith, textiles, sculpture, bone carving, silk screening and archival reproductions…work that was renowned for combining the old ways with the new. In 1989 he was commissioned by the Treaty 7 Chiefs of southern Alberta to do a painting which was presented to then Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Richard Floyd Corbiere was one of a kind, living life to the fullest and on his own terms. He was a character, a visionary, and was well liked by all those who knew him. He will be missed by his partner, by his children, his family and friends. Rest in peace Dad. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in his name to the Wikwemikong Nursing Home. Family and friends gathered at the South Bay Centre for visitation on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 12 noon and a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 am. Cremation followed.