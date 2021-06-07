MARY THERESE ASHAWASEGA

(nee Naodegijig)

February 27, 1930 – June 4, 2021

In loving memory of Mary Therese Ashawasega (nee Naodegijig) who peacefully passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pickerel River on February 27, 1930 and raised in Belcanan and Cantin Island. Beloved wife of Stephen Henry Ashawasegai. Loving mother of Gordon Lenn Ashawasegai (predeceased) (wife Louise), Bruce Emerson Ashawasegai (wife Charlene), Gary Edward Ashawasegai (predeceased) (wife Wilma Pelky), Ralph Alfred Ashawasegai (predeceased) (wife Perry) and Brian Stephen Ashawasegai (wife Glenna). Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Dear daughter of Genevieve Contin and Michael (Mishen) Naodegijig (both predeceased). Dear sister of Mary Louise Naodegijig (twin sister) and Beatrice Wickamakis (both predeceased). She is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to give thanks to the nurses at Health Sciences North, 4th floor of the South Tower. They took very good care of her during her last days of life. The wake will be at 551 Pickerel River Road in Pickerel River starting at 12 noon on Monday, June 7, 2021 with a Traditional Ceremony on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 to be followed by cremation. For messages of condolence, LougheedFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.