Top 5 This Week

More articles

RICHARD S. W. BOBBETTE 

Death Notices
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read

RICHARD S. W. BOBBETTE 

January 14, 1950 – May 7, 2025

Long time resident of Manitoulin Island passed away on May 7, 2025 Born in Barrie, Ontario on January 14, 1950 to parents Stan and Elsie (Patterson) Bobbette. Rick spent his last years between Barrie, Ontario and Barrie Island, Manitoulin tending his garden and honey bees while happily performing many guitar and singing gigs at the weekly Gore Bay Summer Market. An avid reader and musician and long-time believer in the philosopher Rudoph Steiner; who’s quotes on death emphasize its place within a larger continuum of life, suggesting it’s a transition rather than an end. Rick is survived by his children Jason, Brandon and Melissa;  siblings  Dale (Mario), Ron (Bonnie) and Randy (Tammy). 

As per Rick’s request, cremation has taken place with no funeral service.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Understanding Water Quality: Dispelling Common Perceptions
Next article
MERLIN BRANDON ESHKAKOGAN

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.