RICHARD S. W. BOBBETTE

January 14, 1950 – May 7, 2025

Long time resident of Manitoulin Island passed away on May 7, 2025 Born in Barrie, Ontario on January 14, 1950 to parents Stan and Elsie (Patterson) Bobbette. Rick spent his last years between Barrie, Ontario and Barrie Island, Manitoulin tending his garden and honey bees while happily performing many guitar and singing gigs at the weekly Gore Bay Summer Market. An avid reader and musician and long-time believer in the philosopher Rudoph Steiner; who’s quotes on death emphasize its place within a larger continuum of life, suggesting it’s a transition rather than an end. Rick is survived by his children Jason, Brandon and Melissa; siblings Dale (Mario), Ron (Bonnie) and Randy (Tammy).

As per Rick’s request, cremation has taken place with no funeral service.