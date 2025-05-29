MERLIN BRANDON ESHKAKOGAN

October 25, 1972 – May 23, 2025

In loving memory of Merlin Brandon Eshkakogan who passed away May 23, 2025.Beloved son of Susan Marina Mejaki (nee Eshkakogan) (deceased) and Urban Mejaki of Wiikwemkoong. Grandson of Alfred Eshkakogan-Ozawanimki and Sarah Trudeau Biisinah (both deceased) of Sagamok. Brother of Krista Mejaki (Elvis), Walter (Dawnis), Lori Mejaki (Eric deceased) and Lanell (Jonus). Special brother to Rosetta Toulouse, Rhonda Bondy and June Trudeau, also from Wiikwemkoong. Godfather to two beautiful girls, Nikita Mejaki and Jackilene Mejaki. He will be sadly missed by all his aunties, uncles and especially his nieces and nephews. Family and friends were invited to visit at Buzwah church (Saint Ignatius), 2525 Wikwemikong Way, Wiikwemkoong, beginning on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 6 pm until time of the second visitation at the New Community Hall, 5507 Star Way, Sagamok, beginning at 4 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Church of St. Raphael, 858 Sagamok Road, Sagamok beginning at 11 am. Feast at the New Community Hall following funeral mass. Arrangements entrusted to Menard Funeral Home.