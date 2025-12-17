Top 5 This Week

Robyn Yaschuk feted with Award for Excellence by St. Joseph’s Lodge

2 min.read
Robyn Yaschuk, a St. Josephs Lodge (Gore Bay) employee has been named as one of 17 employees by St. Joseph’s Health Centre with a Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie ‘Award for Excellence.’ In photo front row from left is, Sister Sarah Quackenbush board member, recipient winner Robyn Yaschuk, IPAC lead and staff educator of St. Joseph’s Lodge, and Sister Frances Carter, board member. Back row from left, Kari Gervais, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Centre, David Long director of Mission, Alexis St. Jean, chief operating officer of long-term care, and Jaime-Lynn Kalmikov, administrator of St. Joseph’s Lodge.

SUDBURY—A St. Joseph’s Lodge (Gore Bay) employee has been named one of 17 recipients of the St. Joseph’s of Sault Ste. Marie Awards for Excellence recipient.

Robyn Yaschuk, infection prevention and control lead and staff educator at St. Joseph’s Lodge was one of the employees recognized by St. Joseph’s Health Centre (SJHC) as an employee whose work is “inspired by faith, moved by compassion, and driven by hope.”

“Robyn has worked here for over 30 years,” said a co-worker who nominated Ms. Yaschuk for the award. “She started as a PSW (personal support worker) and has moved into many positions including registered practical nurse (RPN), restorative care, and now as infection prevention and control lead and staff educator.”

“She is always here for the residents willing to do anything they need. If we need a nurse or PSW on the floor, she puts on her scrubs and her smile on and gets right on the floor with us,” her nominator wrote. “Robyn has also taken on palliative care as one of her projects and is trying to make it so important here at the Lodge. She is always smiling and willing to help with staff and residents. If we have a question, she either answers it or goes and finds the answer and comes right back to us.”

“I was very surprised to be chosen for this award. It is really nice to be recognized for the work I have done here,” said Ms. Yaschuk. 

Ms. Yaschuk has worked at St. Joseph’s Lodge (formerly the Manitoulin Lodge), “for 31 years as of last June,” she told The Expositor. “I first came here on a co-op program in high school. Once you find something that you love to do, you stay with it.” 

SJHC has named this year’s recipients of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie Awards for Excellence. The awards are named in honour of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie who built the Sudbury General Hospital, which opened its doors to patients 75 years ago.

In 1997, the hospital was renamed St. Joseph’s Health Centre, and the organization began to focus on supporting adults as they age. While the former hospital has come down, SJHC continues to grow. Today, it operates a two-site rehabilitation hospital and two long-term care homes in Sudbury, in addition to a long-term care home in Gore Bay.

“For 75 years, St. Joseph’s has adapted to the changing health care landscape, always looking to meet unmet needs in the community and serve the most vulnerable with dignity, excellence, service and integrity,” said Kari Gervais, president and chief executive officer. “The Sisters have always courageously gone where the need was greatest and then shifted their gaze to the next need. These awards carry forward that legacy. They remind us that our mission, to respond to the needs of the whole person, body, mind and spirit is alive today through the extraordinary dedication of our staff.”

The 17 employees at SJHC’s five locations were chosen for the award by a panel of staff, board members, community members and a past recipient.

“These awards are not just recognitions of good work, they are intentional and tangible ways of demonstrating how we as an organization live out our mission,” said Reverend Dr. David Long, director of Mission. “Let us celebrate these Sisters Awards of Excellence not only as a recognition of individual achievement, but as a reminder of who we are called to be, a community inspired by faith, moved by compassion and driven by hope.”

