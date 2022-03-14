RODNEY JOSEPH GIROUX

1960-2022

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Rodney (Rod) Giroux, age 61, at his home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Rod leaves behind his love and partner of many years, Cheryl Dewar. He is also survived by his children, Thomas Joseph Giroux and Stephanie Lacasse (Joel). Cherished sister to Wendy (Mike) Grenon and brother to Brent Giroux. Loving son of the late Patricia Morgan (nee Lauzon, 2005) and Joseph Giroux (2016). Favourite son-in-law to Harold and Shirley Dewar and brother-in-law to Clark Dewar. Loved by his nephew, Ryan Grenon and niece, Lindsay Grenon. Our family would also like to extend our gratitude and appreciation for Rod’s care team which included, but not limited to, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Ruth Guy, Jayme Dewar, Lauren Dewar and the Bayshore staff. Rod had a true love for Manitoulin Island where he spent his days working for Purolator. In his spare time Rod enjoyed fishing, assisting with the junior curling program, and most of all, NASCAR racing. Cremation has taken place at Parklawn Crematorium. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.