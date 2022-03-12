Fire aboard Chi-Cheemaun causes extensive damage to engine’s boiler room

THUNDER BAY—At approximately 2:20 am on March 12, a Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) crew was called to 201 Shipyard Road for a fire inside a ship. That ship was the Chi-Cheemaun ferry, which is in drydock in Thunder Bay while it undergoes its five-year inspection.

The first TBFR unit to arrive encountered some light smoke upon entry of the Chi-Cheemaun and a second alarm was initiated, bringing five pumpers to the scene, Platoon Chief John Rossak reports. The fire was found to be in the boiler room, deep in the bowels of the ship.

“The initial fire attack was done by staff on board the ship who managed to knock down the fire to great degree,” the platoon chief said in a press release. “After some time, fire crews were able to bring the fire under control using CO2 fire extinguishers and totally extinguish the blaze.”

The boiler room received extensive damage to one of the ferry’s boilers and electrical system. All fire damage was held to the room of origin with very light smoke in other areas of the ship which was cleared by the ships ventilation system, TBFR reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Expositor has yet to learn from Owen Sound Transportation Company, the Chi-Cheemaun’s parent corporation, the full extent of the damage and whether this will delay the ferry’s sailing season.

Stay tuned to Manitoulin.com for more details as they become available.