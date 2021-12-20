RONA COLLINS

April 23, 1932 to December 7, 2021

In loving memory of Rona Collins who passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth Centre in Val Caron on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Evis “Pat” Depatie and George Collins. Beloved mother of Patricia Depatie (predeceased), Debbie Bedard (Gary) Lachance and Andy Bedard, Carol Depatie (John) Pedersen, Sharon (Jack) Lanctot and Sandra Depatie. Cherished stepmother of Chris, Jamie and Allison. Proud grandmother of Jean-Yves (Allison), Danyelle (Jason), Melissa, Matthew, Jonnee-Mae (Albert), Leah, Rae-Ann (Drew), Michelle (Alex) and Justin (Samantha). Proud great-grandmother of Austin, Chloe, Taylor, Hudson, Wyatt, Alice, Briar, and Mei-Lin. Predeceased by her parents Grenville and Rosella Bowerman. Cherished sister of Angus (Isabelle) Bowerman (both predeceased), Marguerite (Herman) Peltier (both predeceased), Wilda (Brian predeceased) Hunter, Doreen (Tom) Wright (both predeceased) and Linda (Bill) Sapp (both predeceased). She will be forever remembered by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Rona will always be remembered for her fun-loving personality She loved a good joke and was guaranteed to make you smile. She was very crafty, she enjoyed knitting and making beautiful sweaters and dresses for her daughters and grand-daughters. Above all, Rona loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought overwhelming joy to her life. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and her huge heart. There will be no service at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

IslandFuneralHome.ca.